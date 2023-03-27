Death News : Famed Ethiopian composer and nun, Emahoy Guèbrou, dies.

Renowned Ethiopian composer and nun, Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, has passed away..

The Ethiopian music industry is currently mourning the loss of Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, an internationally acclaimed composer and nun. Guèbrou passed away recently, leaving her mark on the world with her inspiring musical compositions.

Guèbrou was a pioneer in Ethiopian music, blending traditional musical styles with modern inspirations to create a truly unique sound that captivated audiences across the globe. She was widely celebrated for her ability to create music that was both emotional and thought-provoking, inspiring countless artists around the world. Her presence will indeed be missed, but her legacy will continue to live on through her timeless music.

Source : @thefader

Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, a renowned Ethiopian composer and nun, has passed away.

Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, a renowned Ethiopian composer and nun, has passed away.https://t.co/BInXKdHDMI — The FADER (@thefader) March 27, 2023