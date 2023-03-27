Death News : Ex-Las Diablas goalie Schüler dies at 35.

The former Las Diablas goalkeeper, Claudia Schüler, dies at the age of 35..

The Chilean football community is mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Claudia Schüler. The former goalkeeper of Las Diablas, the women’s football team of the Universidad de Chile, passed away at the young age of 35. The news of her death has left a deep sense of sorrow among fans, friends and family.

Schüler had been an integral part of Las Diablas during her playing career and was well-known for her incredible skills on the field. Her untimely death has come as a shock to the football fraternity and her fans. The cause of her death has not been announced yet. The thoughts and condolences of the football fans around the world go out to her loved ones in these difficult times.

Source : @ChileanCrave

