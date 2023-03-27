Death News : EuroBizAv mourns loss of Sec-Gen Athar Khan.

European Business Aviation Community Grieves over the Demise of Athar Husain Khan, Secretary-General.

It is with deep sorrow that the European Business Aviation Association announces the passing of its Secretary-General, Athar Husain Khan. This tragic loss is felt deeply by the entire European Business Aviation industry, as Athar was an integral figure in its development.

In a statement released by the Association, they express their gratitude for Athar’s outstanding leadership and dedication over the years. They also extend their condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. Athar Husain Khan’s contribution to the aviation industry will be forever remembered, and his absence will be deeply felt.

Source : @EBAAorg

