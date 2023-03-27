Death News : Ethiopian pianist nun, Emahoy Guèbrou, passed away in Jerusalem monastery after 40+ yrs.

Ethiopian Nun Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, Known for Her Unique Piano Compositions, Passes Away at Jerusalem Monastery After 40 Years of Residence..

Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, the celebrated Ethiopian nun known for her enchanting piano compositions, has died at the Ethiopian Monastery in Jerusalem, where she resided for over four decades. Her distinctively gentle and uniquely beautiful melodies have charmed music lovers across the globe, lifting souls and spreading joy far beyond the borders of Ethiopia.

Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou will forever be remembered for her remarkable legacy in the world of music. Born in 1923, the pianist joined the Ethiopian Orthodox Church at the age of 21 and dedicated her life to serving God through her musical talent. Her compositions are recognized for their warm and soothing sound, which reflects her unwavering faith and the rich cultural heritage of Ethiopia. Although she lived a humble life, Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou’s music has earned international acclaim, earning her devoted followers from around the world. Her passing is a great loss to the world of music and a reminder of the enduring power of art in bringing people together.

Source : @ArtsTvWorld

