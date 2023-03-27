Death News : Dudley Moore died 21 years ago, age 66.

Dudley Moore died at 66, 21 years ago today..

In memory of the English actor Dudley Moore, who passed away on March 27, 2002, at the age of 66, Miles Commodore shared a post on Twitter. The post contained a black and white picture of the actor and comedian, along with a brief message acknowledging his passing.

Dudley Moore was known for his comedic talent and starred in movies such as “Arthur” and “10”. He was also a talented musician and composer. Although he had a successful career, Dudley Moore battled with illness, including a rare degenerative brain disorder that ultimately led to his death. Despite his passing, his legacy lives on through his contributions to the entertainment industry.

