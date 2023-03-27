Death News : Delay in responses. Family member Orpheus’s personality inspiration passed away.

Expect delayed responses as family member who inspired Orpheus’s personality has passed away..

We regret to inform you that responses may be delayed as we have just received the unfortunate news of the passing of the family member who inspired the personality of Brother Orpheus. Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn the loss of this beloved individual.

The news has been a shock to us all, and we ask for your understanding as we take the time to process and grieve. We appreciate your patience during this difficult time and promise to respond as soon as we are able.

Source : @BrotherOrpheus

