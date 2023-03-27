Dem Activist @DearAuntCrabby Sadly Passes Away After Years of Resisting the Illegitimate Presidency.

We regret to inform you that renowned activist and esteemed member of the Democratic Party, Sybil – also known as @DearAuntCrabby – has passed away. Her unwavering commitment to resisting injustice and fighting for a fairer society will be sorely missed by all those who knew and were inspired by her.

Sybil played an integral role in the movement against the illegitimate presidency, providing a beacon of hope and strength to those who felt disenfranchised and disillusioned. Her legacy will live on through the countless individuals whose lives she touched and impacted. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

It is with great sadness that notable resister and fellow Dem activist @DearAuntCrabby has passed away. Thank you Sybil for fighting the good fight and getting each and everyone of us through four years of a illegitimate presidency. You will be dearly missed by many.

