Death News : Dalhousie mourns champion/friend, Douglas C. Mackay (1930-2023). Campus flags lowered in tribute.

Remembering a Beloved Friend and Advocate: Douglas C. Mackay (1930-2023) and His Unwavering Support for Dalhousie University.

Dalhousie University is deeply saddened by the passing of Douglas C. Mackay (BComm’53, LLD’93), a great champion and friend to the institution. Mackay’s unwavering commitment to Dalhousie spanned seven decades, during which he always showed his unwavering support and advocacy for the university.

Born in 1930, Mackay graduated from Dalhousie with a Bachelor of Commerce in 1953 and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree in 1993. His passion for his alma mater saw him actively involved in supporting various initiatives and fundraising efforts, leaving an enduring legacy on the institution. To honor his contributions, campus flags have been lowered in his honor. Dalhousie mourns the loss of a true trailblazer, and he will be deeply missed by the entire Dalhousie community.

Source : @DalhousieU

Dalhousie mourns the loss of a great champion and friend, Douglas C. Mackay (1930-2023). Mackay (BComm’53, LLD’93) never forgot where he was educated, supporting and championing Dalhousie for seven decades: Campus flags have been lowered in his honour.

Dalhousie mourns the loss of a great champion and friend, Douglas C. Mackay (1930-2023). Mackay (BComm’53, LLD’93) never forgot where he was educated, supporting and championing Dalhousie for seven decades: https://t.co/HiTuDR1Hj2 Campus flags have been lowered in his honour. pic.twitter.com/usbtfRiMZE — Dalhousie University (@DalhousieU) March 27, 2023