Death News : Dadi Janki: Passed away aged 104. Embodied Purity, Truth, Patience, Humility, Sweetness, and Maturity. Let’s practise her teachings.

Dadi Janki’s Legacy: Remembering the Former Head of Brahma Kumaris on the Anniversary of Her Passing.

Today marks the anniversary of the passing of Dadi Janki, a beloved senior sister and former head of the Brahma Kumaris. Dadi Janki was an inspirational figure who embodied key qualities such as Purity, Truth, Patience, Humility, Sweetness, and Maturity. As we remember her on this day, let us reflect on the lessons she taught us and strive to emulate her virtues in our own lives.

Dadi Janki’s legacy continues to inspire and guide the Brahma Kumaris community and beyond. Her unwavering commitment to spiritual practice and deep connection with the Divine serves as a constant reminder of the power of faith and perseverance. As we honour her memory, let us take a moment to reflect on our own values and the impact we can have in the world by living with love, compassion, and kindness towards all beings.

Source : @BrahmaKumarisUS

