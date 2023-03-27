Death News : Curly Neal died at 77.

Curly Neal, Popular Harlem Globetrotter, Died 3 Years Ago at the Age of 77..

On March 26, 2023, Miles Commodore tweeted a tribute to Curly Neal, commemorating the third anniversary of the basketball legend’s passing at the age of 77. Alongside the tweet, Commodore shared a poignant photograph of Neal, which touched the hearts of many.

Neal was a beloved figure in the world of basketball, famous for his exceptional dribbling skills and dynamic performances on the court. He played for the legendary Harlem Globetrotters, entertaining audiences around the world with his incredible trick shots, high energy, and infectious charisma. Although he is no longer with us, the memory of Curly Neal’s inspiring talent and joyful spirit will continue to live on for generations to come.

Source : @miles_commodore

3 years ago today, Curly Neal passed away at the age of 77.

3 years ago today, Curly Neal passed away at the age of 77. pic.twitter.com/4IEqCPIcAU — Miles Commodore (@miles_commodore) March 26, 2023