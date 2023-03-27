Death News : Count Raoul d’Udekem d’Acoz, Queen Mathilde of Belgium’s uncle, died at 87. She learned of his passing during her State Visit to South Africa with King Philippe, but they continued as scheduled. #Belgium #royalfamily

Count Raoul d’Udekem d’Acoz, the uncle of Queen Mathilde of Belgium, has passed away at the age of 87 earlier this week. Despite receiving the news while on a State Visit to South Africa with her husband King Philippe, they proceeded with the scheduled itinerary. The State Visit concluded last night..

Source : @Gertsroyals

