Death News : Condolences to @KIJHLPosse on the loss of Assistant Coach Morton Johnston.

Assistant Coach Morton Johnston of @KIJHLPosse Remembered by the Revelstoke Grizzlies: Condolences to His Family..

The Revelstoke Grizzlies hockey team is deeply saddened by the loss of Morton Johnston, who was previously an assistant coach for the KIJHL Posse team. Our condolences go out to Johnston’s family at this difficult time.

We honor Johnston’s contributions to the sport of hockey, and the memories he created with his team and players. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who knew and loved him, and we share their profound sadness in his passing. The Revelstoke Grizzlies remember him fondly and will strive to continue his legacy of dedication and passion for the game.

Source : @RevelstokeGriz1

The Revelstoke Grizzlies mourns the passing of @KIJHLPosse Assistant Coach Morton Johnston. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. pic.twitter.com/oWHJZZ2Nca — Revelstoke Grizzlies (@RevelstokeGriz1) March 27, 2023