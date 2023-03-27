Death News : Condolences to family and friends of Luciano Battisti. RIP Luciano. #YamahaFamily

Condolence from the Yamaha Family on the Passing of Luciano Battisti – A Legend in the Racing Heritage Club.

The Yamaha Racing Heritage Club and Yamaha Racing community is deeply saddened by the loss of one of their own, Luciano Battisti. A revered member, Luciano’s passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Luciano’s passion for Yamaha Racing was infectious, and his contributions to the community will hold valuable space in our memories. He was a true member of the #YamahaFamily, and his presence will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace, and his legacy continue to inspire future generations of Yamaha Racing enthusiasts.

Source : @yamaharacingcom

Everyone associated with the Yamaha Racing Heritage Club and Yamaha Racing were saddened to hear that Luciano Battisti had passed away this weekend. We extend our sincere condolences to Luciano’s family and friends. RIP Luciano, your passion will be missed. #YamahaFamily

Everyone associated with the Yamaha Racing Heritage Club and Yamaha Racing were saddened to hear that Luciano Battisti had passed away this weekend. We extend our sincere condolences to Luciano’s family and friends. RIP Luciano, your passion will be missed. #YamahaFamily pic.twitter.com/6DdXQ6IPwd — Yamaha Racing (@yamaharacingcom) March 27, 2023