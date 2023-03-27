Death News : Condolences to @BRPD for loss of 2 officers.

Our Heartfelt Sympathies for the Loss of Two Baton Rouge Police Officers.

The untimely passing of two Baton Rouge police officers today has left us with heavy hearts. Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues who have been impacted by this tragic event. We offer our unwavering support and stand with the @BRPD during this difficult time.

The loss of these officers is a painful reminder of the sacrifices that law enforcement officers make each day to protect their communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this devastating loss, and we express our gratitude to our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to keep us safe.

Source : @SheriffEd_HCSO

We are saddened by the tragic loss of two Baton Rouge police officers earlier today. We extend our sincerest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of these two fallen officers. Our thoughts are with them and @BRPD. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 26, 2023