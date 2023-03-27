Death News : Condolences for Nashville school shooting. Action needed to protect children. #EndGunViolence

Covenant School Tragedy: Urgent Need for Political Unity and Effective Measures to Ensure Children’s Safety.

Our hearts are heavy with sorrow upon learning of the tragic loss of life that occurred at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. This senseless act is a terrible blow to the community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost loved ones.

Words alone cannot bring comfort to those who have been affected, and we must take action to ensure that such tragedies are prevented in the future. Regardless of political affiliation, we must come together and take meaningful steps towards protecting our children from the violence that has become all too common in our society. Let us honor the memory of those lost by working towards a safer future for all.

Source : @RepDarrenSoto

We are extremely saddened to hear of the senseless loss of life at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. Words will not make this okay. Both sides of the aisle must come together and take meaningful action to protect our children from this violence. https://t.co/koOvqPFCHX — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) March 27, 2023