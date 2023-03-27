Death News : Club mourns loss of Peter Burt.

On Sunday evening, the passing of Committee member Peter Burt saddened everyone at the club..

The Camelon Juniors FC community mourns the loss of their dear Committee Member, Peter Burt. His sudden passing on Sunday evening has left everyone at the club deeply saddened. The team and fans alike extend their heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time.

Peter Burt was a valued and respected member of the Camelon Juniors FC Committee. His contributions and dedication to the club were immeasurable. His absence will undoubtedly be felt by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in peace, Peter Burt. Your legacy at the Camelon Juniors FC club will forever be remembered.

