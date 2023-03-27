Death News : CJPME mourns Father Robert Assaly’s passing.

Father Robert Assaly, Co-Founder of Canadian Friends of Sabeel, Passes Away: A Lifetime of Human Rights Activism and Building Solidarity with Palestinian Christians..

The Canadian Friends of Sabeel organization recently suffered a great loss with the passing of their co-founder, Father Robert Assaly. As activists for human rights, Father Assaly spent his life serving this cause and building solidarity between Canadian churches and Palestinian Christians who are enduring oppression. Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) are deeply saddened by this news and extend their condolences to Father Assaly’s loved ones during this difficult time.

Father Robert Assaly was a remarkable individual who championed the fight for human rights and justice for all. As a co-founder of the Canadian Friends of Sabeel, he dedicated his life to bringing attention to the challenges facing Palestinian Christians who are experiencing oppression. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to carry on the fight for equal rights and justice for marginalized and oppressed communities around the world. The heartfelt condolences go out to the Canadian Friends of Sabeel, Father Assaly’s family and friends, and all who were touched by his remarkable work.

Source : @CJPME

