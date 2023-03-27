Death News : Chuck Berry, music icon, dies at 90.

Chuck Berry, the Iconic Musician, Dies at 90, but His Musical Legacy Will Endure for Generations..

Iconic musician Chuck Berry has sadly passed away at the age of 90. Berry’s revolutionary style of music and electrifying performances will remain alive through his timeless hits such as “Johnny B. Goode” and “Roll Over Beethoven”. His influence set the foundations for rock and roll music and cemented his place as a true legend of the music industry.

Although he may be gone, his rich musical legacy will continue to thrive, inspiring future generations of artists and music lovers for years to come. We extend our deepest sympathies to Berry’s family and friends during this difficult time, and join countless others in mourning the loss of one of the most significant musicians of our time. Rest in peace, Chuck Berry.

Source : @christiedailey6

