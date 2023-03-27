Death News : Biographer Bill Zehme dies at 64.

At 64 years old, renowned biographer Bill Zehme, known for his candid celebrity profiles for Rolling Stone and other publications, has passed away. Zehme’s works on Frank Sinatra and Andy Kaufman remain significant contributions to literary biographies..

Renowned biographer Bill Zehme, known for his insightful celebrity profiles of legends like Frank Sinatra and Andy Kaufman, has passed away at the age of 64. His contributions to the world of journalism were significant, as he wrote for several esteemed publications, including Rolling Stone.

Zehme’s legacy as a gifted biographer and cultural commentator will not soon be forgotten. His captivating writing style allowed readers to have an intimate look into the lives of some of the most beloved figures in entertainment history. His loss is mourned by many who have been impacted by his work.

Source : @RollingStone

