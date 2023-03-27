Death News : Another tragic shooting in Nashville. Gun reform needed. #Enough

Commonsense Gun Reforms are Way Overdue: Mourning the Loss of Life in Nashville.

Less than an hour after Congressman Frank Pallone’s tweet urging commonsense gun reform, a tragic incident took place in Nashville, causing the loss of innocent lives. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones who are now grieving the loss of their children and teachers. This is another stark reminder that we need to bring significant changes in how we approach gun safety in our country.

As a nation, we cannot allow our schools and communities to be continuously riddled with the threat of gun violence. It’s high time that we adopt measures that prioritize the safety of our children and put an end to this senseless loss of life. It’s time for all of us to come together and demand effective solutions that will mitigate the devastating impact of gun violence. Every child deserves to feel safe in their schools, and every parent deserves the peace of mind that their children will come home at the end of the day.

Source : @FrankPallone

No more than one hour after this tweet was posted, news broke of another horrific loss of life in Nashville. We mourn with the families and friends of the children and teachers we lost today. It’s past time for commonsense gun reforms. Our country and our children deserve better. https://t.co/NtMSY0VD25 — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) March 27, 2023