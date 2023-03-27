Death News : Actor Köksal Engür has passed away. RIP.

Professional Actor Köksal Engür Passes Away: Saddening News from Turkey Today. Our Heartfelt Condolences to His Family, Friends, and Fans. #RIPKöksalEngür.

Turkey is now mourning the loss of one of its respected actors, Köksal Engür , who has passed away. The passing of the professional actor has left a somber feeling among his fans, colleagues, and loved ones, who are coming to terms with the news.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Köksal Engür’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult and emotional time. His loss is a great loss for the entertainment industry in Turkey, and he will be missed dearly. May his soul rest in peace. #KöksalEngür #RIP

Source : @dorukkaraboncuk

Sad news coming out of Turkey today as professional actor Köksal Engür has passed away. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time." #KöksalEngür #RIP

Sad news coming out of Turkey today as professional actor Köksal Engür ❤️ has passed away. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time." #KöksalEngür #RIP — Doruk Karaboncuk (@dorukkaraboncuk) March 27, 2023