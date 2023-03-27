Death News : Actor #Innocent dies at 75 in Kochi.

Popular Malayalam actor Innocent dies at the age of 75 in Kochi on Sunday..

One of the most iconic actors in Malayalam cinema, #Innocent, passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday in Kochi. The legendary performer had been a mainstay in the industry for decades, delivering memorable performances that entertained audiences across generations.

Innocent’s passing has been mourned by fans worldwide, with many taking to social media to express their condolences. The actor’s contributions have left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors to come.

Source : @filmfare

