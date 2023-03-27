Death News : 3 kids killed in school shooting, horrible!

“Tragic Mass Shooting at School Claims Three Young Lives, Ranging from Pre-school to 6th Grade”.
Today, a vicious mass shooting occurred at a school, tragically resulting in the loss of three young lives. These kids, ranging from pre-school to sixth grade, had their bright futures tragically cut short in a senseless act of violence.
This devastating incident leaves the families, faculty, and community in mourning, with the pain of their loss impossible to comprehend. This horrific tragedy serves as a heartbreaking reminder that our schools should be safe havens for learning and growth, and that more must be done to prevent such tragedies from occurring in our nation’s schools.
Source : @Hazel_Brit
3 kids passed away at a school due to a mass shooting today, pre school- 6th grade! Terrible smh just terrible
— . (@Hazel_Brit) March 27, 2023