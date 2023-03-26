We mourn the loss of Comm. Deb Hays, a strong community advocate who fought for our water resources. Our thoughts are with @NewHanoverCo.

Expressing heartfelt condolences on the sudden demise of Commissioner Deb Hays, a strong proponent for preserving our community’s water resources. Our thoughts and prayers are with the team at @NewHanoverCo..

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the untimely death of Commissioner Deb Hays. Her unwavering support for our community, especially in the preservation of our water resources, has left an indelible mark on our hearts. Her sudden passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill.

Commissioner Hays was a true advocate for the wellbeing of our community, and her commitment to making a positive impact will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and sympathies are with our colleagues at @NewHanoverCo during this difficult time. We will continue to honor her legacy by upholding the values she held dear and working to make our community a better place.

Source : @CFPUA

