We mourn the loss and damage from tornadoes in southern US. Our heartfelt sympathies to victims’ families.

Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected by tornadoes in Southern US, as we pray for speedy recovery of the injured..

The Turkish Embassy DC expresses its profound sadness over the tragic loss of life and catastrophic damage caused by the recent tornadoes that swept through several southern states of the United States. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims, who have experienced unimaginable pain and suffering during this difficult time. We offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to those affected by these devastating events.

We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States, and we wish a speedy recovery to all those who have been injured. Our hearts go out to the brave first responders and emergency workers who are tirelessly working to help those in need. We offer our support and assistance to the communities affected by this disaster and will continue to keep them in our thoughts as they work to recover and rebuild from this tragedy.

Source : @TurkishEmbassy

We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastating damage due to the tornadoes that hit southern states of the U.S. We extend our deepest condolences & symphaties to the families of the victims of the disaster, and wish speedy recovery to the injured. @HMuratMercan

We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastating damage due to the tornadoes that hit southern states of the U.S. We extend our deepest condolences & symphaties to the families of the victims of the disaster, and wish speedy recovery to the injured. 🇹🇷🇺🇸@HMuratMercan — Turkish Embassy DC (@TurkishEmbassy) March 26, 2023