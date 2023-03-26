Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent (75) passed away after cancer-related complications at a Kochi hospital.

Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent (75) passes away after being hospitalized for cancer-related complications in Kochi..

The Hindu – Kerala reported that Innocent, a highly regarded Malayalam actor, passed away at the age of 75. Three weeks prior, he had been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi due to complications related to cancer. His death comes as a great loss to the film industry and his fans alike.

Innocent’s talent and contributions as an actor are widely recognized and celebrated. He had a career spanning over four decades, having acted in more than 500 films. He was known for his versatility and ability to effortlessly portray a range of characters. His passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of Malayalam cinema.

— The Hindu – Kerala (@THKerala) March 26, 2023