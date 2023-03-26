Very sad about Willie Cager’s passing, a legend for @UTEPMBB and #ElPaso. RIP.

Willie Cager, UTEPMBB, and El Paso’s Tragic Loss: Reflecting on the Legacy of a Sports Legend and Racial Equality Pioneer..

The news of Willie Cager’s death has left the basketball community and El Paso in mourning. Cager was a legend at UTEPMBB and in the greater El Paso community. On the 57th anniversary of the historic TX Western National Championship squad, which was one of the most significant games in sports history for breaking racial barriers, we are reminded of his impact. Cager was always ready to lend a helping hand and was loved by all who knew him.

Cager’s legacy will forever be remembered in El Paso and beyond. His contribution to not only basketball but to society as a whole should never be forgotten. The world has lost an incredible role model, and his loss will undoubtedly be felt by many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Willie Cager.

Source : @CoachBurton13

