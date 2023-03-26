URGENT: Misty and Beau, a bonded pair of #GermanShepherds, need a forever home together in #Lancashire #UK. Help them find love by sharing!

Looking for a New Home: Bonded German Shepherds Misty and Beau, Aged 8 and 10 #LANCASHIRE #UK – Help Spread the Word!

A heartrending situation- Misty and Beau, a bonded pair of possibly mother and son #GermanShepherds, have been left without a home as their owner has passed away. They are a mature pair and would love to find a caring family to take them in. They get along well with older kids but should be the sole furkids of the household. For more information or to offer them a home, please check the details below.

Can you help Misty and Beau find a new home together? These two beautiful German Shepherds are a bonded pair, possibly mother and son, and aged 8 and 10. Sadly, their previous owner has passed away, and now they’re looking for a new loving family to call home.

Misty and Beau are in Lancashire, UK and can live with older children as the only pets. If you’re interested in adopting them or want more details, please visit the link below. Let’s spread the word and help get these two furry friends into their forever home. And remember, adopting not only saves the lives of these animals but also gives them a second chance at happiness.

Source : @AdoptionsUk

DETAILS or APPLY👇https://t.co/LDlfdHlcmi#dogs pic.twitter.com/9WQvvHt5gl — Animal Adoptions UK 🐕‍🦺🐈🐎❤️ (@AdoptionsUk) March 26, 2023