Trans/nonbinary equity advocate Isabella Red Cloud passed away in South Dakota this week. Their family is organizing a service in Pine Ridge on 3/29. Please contribute to their memorial on Cash app $kimberlin55 (70 chars).

South Dakota Mourns the Untimely Loss of an Advocate for Trans/Nonbinary Equity: Isabella Red Cloud. A Memorial Service will be Held by the Family on March 29 in Pine Ridge. Consider Contributing to the Service Through Cash app $kimberlin55..

This week we lost an advocate for trans/nonbinary equity in South Dakota. Isabella Red Cloud passed away unexpectedly and the family is holding a service for them on 3/29 in Pine Ridge. If you'd like to contribute to their memorial service, please do so via Cash app $kimberlin55 pic.twitter.com/tM8kwe3six — TransformationProjectSD (@SDTransformProj) March 26, 2023