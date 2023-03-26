Tom “Dutch” Holland passed away. A solid Irish republican and internationalist. It was a pleasure to work with him. Rest in peace.

The passing of Tom “Dutch” Holland brings sorrowful news to start the day.

It is with heavy hearts that we learned of Tom “Dutch” Holland’s passing this morning. Tom was a committed Irish republican and internationalist who dedicated his life to the cause. He will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of working with him.

Despite the sadness of this news, we take comfort in knowing that Tom is at peace and on his journey to the other side. His legacy as a tireless advocate for justice and unity will continue to inspire generations to come. May our dear friend rest in eternal peace, and may his memory be a blessing to us all.

Source : @AnPhoblachtAbu

Sad news to wake up to this morning that Tom "Dutch" Holland had passed away. Tom was a solid Irish republican and internationalist. It was a pleasure to work with him. Codlamh sámh mo chara. Tá sé ar shlí na fírinne.

