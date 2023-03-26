Swansea mourns legend Morrie Evans. 355 appearances as captain in 20 years. Love to his family.

Swansea Mourns the Loss of a True Legend: Morrie Evans.

The image shared by Swansea Rugby Club on Twitter commemorates the late Morrie Evans, a true legend of the team. During his 20-year tenure and as former captain, Evans made an astounding 355 appearances for Swansea. The club expresses deep sadness over the loss and sends love and condolences to his family during this difficult time.

Evans’ legacy in the world of rugby is an undeniable one, earning him the admiration and respect of many. His dedication and passion for the game, coupled with his impressive record, make him an unforgettable figure in Swansea’s history. While his loss is felt deeply throughout the rugby community, his memory and accomplishments will continue to live on.

Source : @SwanseaRFC

The word legend gets thrown around a lot, but we are so saddened to hear of the passing of Swansea legend Morrie Evans. Serving us for 20 years and our former captain with 355 appearances, we are sending love and our thoughts are with his family.https://t.co/Ixqg2zNHrP pic.twitter.com/Oj2SN30Nqx — Swansea Rugby Club | #Whites150 (@SwanseaRFC) March 25, 2023