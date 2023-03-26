St. Joseph’s College mourns former student Bishop David McGough, a great friend of our school. RIP #loss #prayers

Former St Joseph’s College student and dear friend, Bishop David McGough, passes away: Our school community mourns his loss and offers our prayers for the repose of his soul and comfort for his loved ones. RIP .

The St. Joseph’s College community is deeply saddened by the passing of Bishop David McGough, a former student who was a great friend to our school. Bishop McGough played a significant role in celebrating our 90th anniversary alumni Mass in September, and his presence was greatly appreciated. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time, and we pray for the repose of his soul.

Bishop McGough was a beloved member of the St. Joseph’s College community, and his loss is keenly felt by all who knew him. We remember his kindness, his generosity, and his unwavering commitment to his faith. May his spirit live on in the hearts and minds of all those he touched, and may he rest in peace in the arms of the Lord. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who grieve his passing.

Source : @HeadteacherSjc

The St Joseph’s College community mourns the loss of former student Bishop David McGough, great friend of our school, who celebrated our 90th anniversary alumni Mass in September. We pray for the repose of his soul and for those who grieve his loss. RIP

The St Joseph’s College community mourns the loss of former student Bishop David McGough, great friend of our school, who celebrated our 90th anniversary alumni Mass in September. We pray for the repose of his soul and for those who grieve his loss. RIP ✝️ pic.twitter.com/MrBSjz8MgB — SJC headteacher (@HeadteacherSjc) March 26, 2023