Sock Deluxe dies with under 70 characters.

Deluxe sock has passed away..

In a solemn announcement on Twitter, soap (@gaysoapgaysoap) shared the tragic news of Sock Deluxe’s passing. The photo he posted to accompany the announcement features a pair of socks, likely an ode to the beloved sock brand. The caption reads, “Sock Deluxe has passed away.”

The news has left many fans of the brand reeling. Sock Deluxe was known for its high-quality, stylish socks, and had amassed a strong following. It’s unclear what caused the company’s demise or what will become of its remaining inventory. Nevertheless, the news has elicited an outpouring of sympathy and tributes from fans on social media, all of whom are mourning the loss of this iconic sock brand.

Source : @gaysoapgaysoap

