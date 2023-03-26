Sirocco passed away peacefully in his sleep despite round-the-clock care, his weak body couldn’t fight off the infection.

Sirocco passes away: Despite our efforts, he crosses the rainbow bridge in his sleep..

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Sirocco, a beloved animal under our care. Despite our best efforts to provide him with round-the-clock care, his weakened body was unable to combat an infection and he passed away in his sleep. Sirocco had become a part of our family and we had hoped to see him thrive in our sanctuary.

We are saddened by this loss and will remember Sirocco fondly. He brought so much joy to our team and the animals around him. Our sanctuary will never be the same without him. Rest in peace, dear Sirocco.

Source : @tws_pk2

