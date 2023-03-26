Sadness over Innocent’s passing

Expressing Condolences on the Loss of Innocent – A Distinctive Talent of Malayalam Cinema and Former MP of Chalakudy, Kerala .

The news of Innocent’s passing has left a deep sense of sadness within the Malayalam cinema industry and beyond. A former member of parliament, Innocent represented the Chalakudy constituency in Kerala, leaving an impact in both the political and entertainment spheres. His unique talent and contributions to Malayalam cinema will be greatly missed.

We offer our sincerest condolences to Innocent’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. His legacy will continue to be cherished and remembered, as his influence and contributions to the arts and politics will not be forgotten. May he rest in peace.

Source : @VP_Sanu

Deeply saddened by the passing of Innocent, a unique talent of Malayalam cinema & a former member of parliament (representing the Chalakudy constituency, Kerala) Condolences

Deeply saddened by the passing of Innocent, a unique talent of Malayalam cinema & a former member of parliament (representing the Chalakudy constituency, Kerala) Condolences 🌹 pic.twitter.com/M9R4337LVd — V P Sanu (@VP_Sanu) March 26, 2023