Saddened by legendary Malayalam actor & MP #Innocent’s passing. His performances brought joy & he fought for his people. Rest in Power. #innocentactor

Innocent Actor: A Legend Lost – Fondly Remembered for his Stellar Performances and Dedicated Public Service.

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of none other than the celebrated Malayalam actor and former Member of Parliament, Innocent. His contributions to the film industry have brought immeasurable joy to countless fans. His performances on screen were nothing short of extraordinary and gave him an irreplaceable place in the hearts of his admirers.

Apart from his incredible work as an actor, Innocent’s commitment to public service was also exemplary. During his time as a parliamentarian, he tirelessly worked towards the betterment of his constituents. It is without a doubt that he has left behind an enormous legacy that will continue to inspire many for generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Rest in Power, sir. You will be sorely missed but never forgotten. #innocentactor

Source : @SajiCherian11

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary Malayalam actor and former MP #Innocent. His performances on screen brought joy to countless fans. As a parliamentarian, he fought for the welfare of his constituents. Rest in Power, sir. You will be missed. #innocentactor

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary Malayalam actor and former MP #Innocent. His performances on screen brought joy to countless fans. As a parliamentarian, he fought for the welfare of his constituents. Rest in Power, sir. You will be missed. #innocentactor pic.twitter.com/LhRapOEkVU — Saji Cherian (@SajiCherian11) March 26, 2023