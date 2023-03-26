Sad to hear K9 Ryder’s passing. Condolences to Sgt. Prigger. Ryder’s community service is appreciated.

Condolences for K9 Ryder, who served alongside Sgt. Prigger at the MCSO, and appreciation for his dedication to the community. Our hearts go out to Sgt. Prigger during this trying time..

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of K9 Ryder, who passed away recently. Serving alongside his handler, Sgt. Prigger, K9 Ryder made a significant contribution to the community, and his dedication to duty will never be forgotten. We send our heartfelt condolences to Sgt. Prigger during this hard time.

K9 Ryder’s service history is a testament to his bravery and commitment to the people he served. He was a highly skilled police dog, and he played a vital role in keeping the community safe. We will always honor his memory and appreciate his invaluable service to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office during his tenure. May his soul rest in peace.

Source : @MasonCoSheriff

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of K9 Ryder, who served with his handler Sgt. Prigger at the MCSO. Our thoughts and condolences are with Sergeant Prigger during this difficult time. K9 Ryder's service to the community will always be remembered and appreciated. pic.twitter.com/uNSaXJNK8d — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) March 25, 2023