Sad to hear about Dr. Gordon Moore’s passing. A co-founder of @intel, his visions and expertise shaped computing technology and global economy. #GordonMoore #MooresLaw

Co-founder of Intel, Dr. Gordon Moore, passes away, leaving a profound impact on computing technology and global economy development. #GordonMoore #MooresLaw.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of a pioneer and visionary, Dr. Gordon Moore, who co-founded Intel. His legacy in computing technology and the global economy is immeasurable. With his exceptional technical expertise, Dr. Moore provided groundbreaking insights that have driven the industry’s development towards a more connected world. His contributions to the field of electronics, through his leadership in Moore’s Law, have set a standard for innovation that has continued to shape the technological landscape.

It is hard to imagine the world without Dr. Moore’s influence. His passion for advancing technology has had a profound impact on society, and his contributions have paved the way for generations to come. Without his visionary leadership, we may not have had the tremendous advancements in technology that we enjoy today. We extend our deepest condolences to Dr. Moore’s family, friends, and colleagues. He will be remembered for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the world of computing technology, and his impact will be felt for years to come.

Source : @imec_int

