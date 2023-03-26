Sad news: West Park mourns loss of goalie Asher Tumwijukye. Our thoughts with his family. #RIPAsher

West Park Mourns the Untimely Passing of Goalkeeper Asher Tumwijukye from Our 2004’s Team. Our Hearts Go Out to His Family..

It is with a heavy heart that West Park United FC announces the tragic loss of one of their own team members, Asher Tumwijukye. Asher played as a goalkeeper with the 2004’s team from 2019 to 2021 and was a promising young talent in the world of soccer. His sudden and untimely departure has left the entire West Park community in a state of shock and sadness.

We extend our deepest condolences to Asher’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him, and his legacy as a young athlete with immense potential will continue to inspire and motivate us. Let us come together as a community to honor the life of Asher Tumwijukye and offer our support to those who mourn his loss.

Source : @WestParkUtdFC

