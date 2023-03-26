Sad news. The renowned veteran humor actor of Malayalam Cinema, Innocent, has passed away. May his soul rest in peace. He was one of the prominent stars who gained popularity during the 80s-90s era, with only about 70 characters.

Veteran Malayalam Cinema actor Innocent, known for his legendary humor, passes away – a tragic loss of one of the greats from the 80s-90s. Om Shanti..

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Innocent, a veteran and legendary humor actor of Malayalam Cinema. This news is truly tragic, and we send our condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace, Om Shanti.

Innocent was a true pioneer in the film industry, emerging in the 80s-90s as one of the greats. His unique talent for humor and acting made him a beloved figure in Malayalam Cinema and beyond. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and admired his work. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time. May his legacy live on through his contributions to Indian cinema.

Source : @Pradip_K_Varma

One of the greats who emerged in the 80s-90s. pic.twitter.com/DkqCU44ryx — Pradip Varma (@Pradip_K_Varma) March 26, 2023