Sad news: Our dear club sponsor and friend, Andy Gotland, has passed away. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.

Sad News: Passing of Club Sponsor and Friend, Andy Gotland.

Our hearts are heavy as we share the sad news of the passing of our dear friend and sponsor, Andy Gotland. As a valued member of our football club, Andy’s dedication, support, and friendship will be greatly missed. Yesterday’s news forces us to say goodbye to someone who was much more than just a sponsor to us.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Andy’s family and friends during this difficult time. The entire football club is mourning his loss and we will forever cherish the memories and impact that he left on each of us. We will honor Andy’s legacy by playing with the same passion and commitment that he had for the sport we all love. Rest in peace, Andy, and thank you for being an incredible friend to us all.

Source : @FootballBashley

