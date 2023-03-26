Sad news: New Hanover Co. Commissioner Deb Hays passed away on March 25. Our thoughts are with her loved ones.

Condolences Extended to Family of Late New Hanover County Commissioner Deb Hays, a Dedicated Advocate for Her Community During Her Tenure on the Board Since 2020, Who Passed Away Suddenly on March 25..

New Hanover County is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Commissioner Deb Hays on March 25. As a dedicated leader and advocate for her community, Hays had been serving on the Board since 2020 with unwavering commitment and compassion. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Commissioner Hays was a valuable member of our community who will be greatly missed. Her dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of those around her and her passion for serving others will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside this remarkable individual. May her legacy of leadership, kindness, and selflessness continue to inspire us all.

