Sad news: legendary Merseybeat drummer Brian ‘Noddy’ Redman passed away. #RIPNoddy

Legendary Merseybeat Drummer, Brian ‘Noddy’ Redman Passes Away, Leaving Behind a Rich Legacy in Liverpool’s Sixties Music Scene .

The Liverpool music scene has lost a true legend with the passing of Merseybeat drummer Brian ‘Noddy’ Redman. During the sixties, Redman was a mainstay in Liverpool’s vibrant music scene, leaving behind an impressive legacy that will forever be celebrated.

As musicians and music lovers around the world mourn his loss, we remember Noddy for his incredible talent and contribution to the creative community. May his music continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Noddy.

Source : @beatlesmuseum_

We're saddened to hear of the passing of legendary Merseybeat drummer Brian 'Noddy' Redman, a mainstay of the sixties Liverpool music scene

We're saddened to hear of the passing of legendary Merseybeat drummer Brian 'Noddy' Redman, a mainstay of the sixties Liverpool music scene 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/BEE0ZDoskR — Liverpool Beatles Museum (@beatlesmuseum_) March 25, 2023