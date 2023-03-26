Sad news: last WWII Czechoslovak fighter pilot retired Army General Emil Boček passed away. RIP

Last WWII Czechoslovak Fighter Pilot of British RAF, Retired Army General Emil Boček Passes Away..

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of retired Army General Emil Boček, the last WWII Czechoslovak fighter pilot of the British Royal Air Force (RAF). Boček, who wore the RAF badge with pride, was a symbol of bravery and dedication to his country, and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Boček’s legacy as a member of the RAF is an important part of Czechoslovak history, and his courage and sacrifice will not be forgotten. We honor his memory and the memories of all those who served in the fight for freedom during WWII. May Boček’s spirit soar like the eagle on the RAF badge he held dear. Rest in peace, Emil Boček.

Source : @mafcsv

Such sad news to hear that the last WWII Czechoslovak fighter pilot of the British #RAF, retired Army General Emil Boček has passed away. May his spirit fly free like the eagle on the RAF badge he wore with pride. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.😢 #RIP pic.twitter.com/ZwSbQ4EmZT — Memorial Association for Free CzechoslovakVeterans (@mafcsv) March 26, 2023