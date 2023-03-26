“Sad news: Jerry Cronin, legendary Limerick soccer player, passed away. His passion for life and the game was infectious.”

“Remembering the Legacy of Jerry Cronin: An Iconic Soccer Player from Limerick”.

It is with heavy hearts that we, the members of our beloved club, express our deep sadness upon learning of the passing of Jerry Cronin, a truly remarkable and passionate soccer man. Renowned as one of the greatest players to have hailed from the beautiful city of Limerick, Jerry’s unwavering love for the beautiful game was infectious, leaving a lasting impact on all those who had the privilege of crossing his path.

Jerry’s vibrant personality and zest for life were truly unparalleled, creating a lasting impression on anyone who was lucky enough to have known him. As we mourn his loss, we take comfort in knowing that his legacy and love for the game he devoted his life to will continue to inspire and motivate the next generation of players to pursue their dreams with passion and perseverance. Rest in peace, Jerry Cronin.

Source : @NCWTownFC

Our club was saddened to hear of the passing of Jerry Cronin this week. A passionate soccer man who was regarded as one of the greatest players to ever come out of Limerick, his love of the game and life in general was infectious. — Newcastle West Town FC (@NCWTownFC) March 25, 2023