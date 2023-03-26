Sad news: Ger McCarthy, lifelong supporter of Nenagh Eire Og and mentor/manager to many teams, has passed away.

The sudden loss of Ger McCarthy last night has left us deeply saddened and shocked, as he was a staunch supporter of Nenagh Eire Og, dedicating his life to the sport of hurling. From his days as an accomplished player to his more recent role as coach and mentor, Ger made an enormous impact on our club..

The Nenagh Eire Og community was struck with grief upon hearing the sudden and unexpected news of Ger McCarthy’s passing. Ger was a dedicated and lifelong supporter of the club, having played hurling in his youth and then transitioning into a mentor and manager role for multiple teams in recent years. His presence and contributions to the club will truly be missed.

We were truly shocked and saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Ger McCarthy last night. Ger has been a lifelong supporter of Nenagh Eire Og, hurling in his younger years and then becoming involved as mentor and manager to many teams over the past number of years.
— Nenagh Éire Óg (@nenagheireog) March 25, 2023