Sad news from Miami Valley. Charlie Painter, varsity coach of Alter girls team, passed away. RIP.

Archbishop Alter Girls’ Varsity Coach, Charlie Painter, Passes Away – Heartbreaking Update from Miami Valley.

Tragic news has emerged from the Miami Valley as the beloved varsity coach of the Archbishop Alter girls team, Charlie Painter, has passed away. The Ohio Tennis Zone (OTZ) community mourns the loss of a true tennis enthusiast who was well-known for his passion and dedication to the sport. Coach Painter’s presence at Districts and States was always a highlight for OTZ members who enjoyed engaging in conversations with him and admiring his coaching expertise.

Coach Painter’s passing is not just a loss for the Archbishop Alter community, but for the broader Ohio tennis community as well. His legacy will live on through the countless athletes he coached throughout his career and the lessons he imparted to them about teamwork, sportsmanship, and determination. The news of his untimely passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May Coach Painter rest in peace.

Source : @OhioTennisZone

Very sad news out of the Miami Valley. Coach Charlie Painter has passed away. He was the varsity coach of Archbishop Alter girls team. It was always an OTZ highlight to see and talk with him at Districts and States.

Very sad news out of the Miami Valley. Coach Charlie Painter has passed away. He was the varsity coach of Archbishop Alter girls team. It was always an OTZ highlight to see and talk with him at Districts and States. https://t.co/dGjijwwEW0 — Scott Gerber (@OhioTennisZone) March 26, 2023