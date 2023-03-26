Sad news: Bubba from Bowie, a frequent Os caller on THE FAN, passed away. The station won’t be the same. RIP BUBBA.

A heartbreaking announcement to share: Bubba from Bowie, a regular caller on THE FAN, has passed away. His absence will be deeply felt as he always delighted us with his queries about the Os lineup. Rest in Peace, Bubba..

The community of sports lovers and listeners of THE FAN mourn the loss of a beloved caller, Bubba from Bowie. It is with heavy hearts that we report that Bubba has passed away this morning, leaving a void in the signature calls about the Os lineup on the show. Listeners will recall his unique voice and unwavering passion for his team.

Bubba will always be remembered for his dedication to the Orioles and his spirited discussions on THE FAN. His passing is a great loss to all of us, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Bubba, and thank you for sharing your love of the game with us. The show will never be the same without your enthusiastic calls.

Source : @1057TheFan

Sad news to pass along. If you are a listener to THE FAN you have heard Bubba from Bowie. Bubba passed away this morning and THE FAN will not be the same without his calls about the Os asking for the lineup. RIP BUBBA!!

Sad news to pass along. If you are a listener to THE FAN you have heard Bubba from Bowie. Bubba passed away this morning and THE FAN will not be the same without his calls about the Os asking for the lineup. RIP BUBBA!! pic.twitter.com/xC0TQ578Ub — 105.7 The Fan (@1057TheFan) March 26, 2023