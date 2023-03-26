Sad about Gordon Moore’s passing. Honored to have met him in the late 80s.

Interaction with Gordon Moore during his tenure as Intel's CEO in the late 1980s is an esteemed memory; saddened by his recent demise..

It is with great sorrow that I learned of the passing of Gordon Moore over the weekend. The news has left me deeply saddened, as he was a pioneer in the semiconductor industry and made invaluable contributions with the formulation of Moore’s Law.

On a personal level, I feel honored to have had the opportunity to interact with him during his tenure as CEO of Intel in the late 1980s. It was an experience that I will always treasure, and his insights and perspectives continue to inspire me to this day. Gordon Moore’s legacy will remain relevant and profound for years to come, and he will be remembered as an innovator and visionary in the world of technology.

Source : @KiteVC

1 of 7. Saddened to see that Gordon Moore passed away this weekend. Honored to have had the chance to interact with him when he was Intel's CEO in the late 1980's.

1 of 7. Saddened to see that Gordon Moore passed away this weekend. Honored to have had the chance to interact with him when he was Intel's CEO in the late 1980's. https://t.co/62t5hSnRTZ — Bill Tai (🍌,🍌) 💙🇺🇦💛 (@KiteVC) March 26, 2023