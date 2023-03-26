RIP Janine Shalom, amazing publicist & theatre champion. Deeply saddened. Condolences to her family.

Janine Shalom’s Passing Leaves Us With Deep Sadness. Her Dedication and Enthusiasm as a Publicist Created a Path for Today’s Theatre PRs to Follow. She Was an Ardent Supporter of the Theatre Industry and a Wonderful Companion. Our Sincere Sympathies to Her Loved Ones. Rest in Peace, Janine x.

It is with profound sorrow that we mourn the passing of Janine Shalom. Her incredible talent as a publicist for the theatre industry had left an indelible mark on everyone who had the privilege to work alongside her. Her passion, unwavering dedication, and boundless energy blazed a trail for the PR professionals of today to follow.

Janine was a true champion for the theatre and all its facets, be it on stage or behind the scenes. Her contagious enthusiasm and sparkling personality made her not only an excellent colleague but also an irreplaceable friend. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Janine’s family during this difficult time. Janine’s legacy will live on in the memories of all those whose lives she touched. Rest in peace, Janine.

Source : @StoryHouse_PR

Deeply saddened at the passing of Janine Shalom. She was a terrific publicist, and with her energy and devotion, blazed a trail that todays theatre PRs follow. She was a champion of the theatre and never less than great company. Heartfelt condolences to her family. RIP Janine x

Deeply saddened at the passing of Janine Shalom. She was a terrific publicist, and with her energy and devotion, blazed a trail that todays theatre PRs follow. She was a champion of the theatre and never less than great company. Heartfelt condolences to her family. RIP Janine x — Story House (@StoryHouse_PR) March 26, 2023